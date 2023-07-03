Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,034,404 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

