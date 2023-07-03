Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 333 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,084.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.30.

NYSE:CRL opened at $210.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.