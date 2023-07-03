Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a research report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.7 %

ASB opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 431,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 772,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 123,640 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 159,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 119,790 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

