ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $45.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.31. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

