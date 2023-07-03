Atb Cap Markets Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Wednesday, June 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on CP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Shares of CP opened at $80.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

