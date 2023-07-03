Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 61,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

