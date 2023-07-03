Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 90.0% in June

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.54. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 14.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

