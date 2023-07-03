B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Ameresco Stock Down 0.4 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

