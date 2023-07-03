Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report released on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

