Ballast Inc. Buys 773 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $151.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

