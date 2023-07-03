Ballast Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.01. The stock has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.