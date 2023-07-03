Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Baosheng Media Group Price Performance

BAOS opened at $7.85 on Monday. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

About Baosheng Media Group

(Free Report)

Read More

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.