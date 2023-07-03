Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BAOS opened at $7.85 on Monday. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.
