Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Insider Activity

Barnwell Industries ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 105,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,102,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 105,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,102,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,725.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 68,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,215.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,987,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,853.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 194,302 shares of company stock worth $512,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnwell Industries

(Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.