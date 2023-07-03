Barrington Research Comments on OPKO Health, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OPK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 187,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,502,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 57,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 423,280 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.