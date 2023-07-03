Bay Rivers Group Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.70.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $423.02 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

