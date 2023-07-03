Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) & Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Head to Head Comparison

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beasley Broadcast Group -16.77% -0.69% -0.22% Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beasley Broadcast Group and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Beasley Broadcast Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Beasley Broadcast Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beasley Broadcast Group is more favorable than Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación.

10.6% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Beasley Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.6%. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Beasley Broadcast Group pays out -13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Beasley Broadcast Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beasley Broadcast Group $258.44 million 0.12 -$42.06 million ($1.45) -0.70 Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A N/A $0.29 13.32

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beasley Broadcast Group. Beasley Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación beats Beasley Broadcast Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A., an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform. It operates under the Antena 3, La Sexta, Onda Cero, Europa FM, etc. brands. The company was formerly known as Antena 3 de Televisión, S.A. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

