Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.