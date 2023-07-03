Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.