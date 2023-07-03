Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Up 60.8% in June

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLTE has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Belite Bio from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Belite Bio Price Performance

BLTE opened at $14.29 on Monday. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

