BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 555,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BIMI International Medical by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BIMI International Medical in the second quarter worth $52,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIMI International Medical Trading Up 5.3 %

BIMI International Medical stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. BIMI International Medical has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical ( NASDAQ:BIMI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

