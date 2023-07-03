Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.78 on Monday. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

