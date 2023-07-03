Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the May 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Trading Down 0.8 %

BIOC opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $716,320.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.93. Biocept has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The medical research company reported ($32.73) EPS for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 32.99% and a negative return on equity of 235.66%. The business had revenue of ($10.29) million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Biocept

(Free Report)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.