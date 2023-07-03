Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the May 31st total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ BFRI opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 49.46% and a negative return on equity of 109.94%. Equities analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFRI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biofrontera by 55.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biofrontera

(Free Report)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.