Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRIFree Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the May 31st total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Biofrontera Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ BFRI opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRIFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 49.46% and a negative return on equity of 109.94%. Equities analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFRI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biofrontera by 55.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Stories

