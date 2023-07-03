Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,400 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the May 31st total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Biofrontera in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Biofrontera Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ BFRI opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFRI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biofrontera by 55.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biofrontera
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biofrontera
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.