Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Up 59.0% in June

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackboxstocks stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) by 286.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.90% of Blackboxstocks worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Price Performance

Shares of Blackboxstocks stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 124.91% and a negative return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

