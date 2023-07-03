Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 0.8 %

BLDE opened at $3.94 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $288.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $36,209.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,427,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,763.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blade Air Mobility news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $36,209.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,427,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,763.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 18,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $52,182.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,399,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,631 shares of company stock valued at $429,482. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth $255,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 582.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 20.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 219,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

