Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bonso Electronics International Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNSO opened at $1.12 on Monday. Bonso Electronics International has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

