Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brady by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Brady by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Brady Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $337.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

