Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 49.1% in June

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the May 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNRG opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $14.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. Brenmiller Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

About Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd ( NASDAQ:BNRG Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

