Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $22.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.