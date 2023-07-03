Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAN opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

