Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFANFree Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAN opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.