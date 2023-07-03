Brokerages Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target at $35.75

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.26 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

