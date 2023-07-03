Brokers Offer Predictions for UniFirst Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UniFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $6.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.97. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $155.01 on Monday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $152.84 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 37.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $931,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

