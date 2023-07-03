Brokers Set Expectations for Hibbett, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hibbett in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $7.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hibbett’s FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

HIBB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Williams Trading lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB opened at $36.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $462.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

