Brokers Set Expectations for Newell Brands Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

