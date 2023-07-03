Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 106 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,007,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $226.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

