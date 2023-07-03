Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,889 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Erickson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 253,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 177,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,550,000 after acquiring an additional 88,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

