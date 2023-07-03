Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 3,707 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

