Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 513 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,980,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,322,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,589,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after buying an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,356,000 after buying an additional 442,162 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,100,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,444,000 after purchasing an additional 666,763 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $75.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

