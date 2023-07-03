Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 7,479 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 143.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $88.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

