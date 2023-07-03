Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 17,456 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,805,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,437,000 after purchasing an additional 875,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,022,000 after acquiring an additional 654,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,589.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 380,441 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $85.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

