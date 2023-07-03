Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 58,728 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter valued at $614,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 50.7% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

IAPR stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

