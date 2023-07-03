Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

NYSE TGT opened at $131.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.36. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

