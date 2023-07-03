Brookstone Capital Management Buys 32,094 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCC. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,380.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,144 shares in the company, valued at $255,380.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCC stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.