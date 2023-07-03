Brookstone Capital Management Buys 3,655 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $80.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

