Brookstone Capital Management Buys 621 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $108,304,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $51.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.