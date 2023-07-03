Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $96.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

