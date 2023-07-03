Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 876,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,961,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,541,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $349.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.17 and a 200 day moving average of $306.74. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $260.46 and a 12-month high of $352.27.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

