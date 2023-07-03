Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $27.19 on Monday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $101.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 2,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

