Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,996 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.9 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.