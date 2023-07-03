Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.18 Million Stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMOM. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 894.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Performance

GMOM stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.