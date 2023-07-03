Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2,144.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 83,829 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Omnicom Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $95.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.